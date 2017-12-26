Quantcast

JPD Announces Next "Coffee With The Chief" - KOAM TV 7

JPD Announces Next "Coffee With The Chief"

JPD Announces Next "Coffee With The Chief"

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Have coffee and get updates on the community from Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart

When: Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 7:15 am - 8:00 am

Where: Norma's Diner (1901 S. Main Street in Joplin)

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.