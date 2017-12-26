JPD Announces Next "Coffee With The Chief"

Three people died in accidents on Saturday, and two on Sunday.More >>
The images appear to show the abuse was happening while the boy's father was frantically trying to get the authorities to intervene.More >>
Thanks to larger than expected sales and property tax collections, Jasper County, Missouri's 43.5 million dollar budget is a million dollars larger than originally expected.More >>
The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically.More >>
The number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.More >>
"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.More >>
