Joplin Main Street Project Update - from the City of Joplin

Starting this week, 20th St. at Main will be closed while decorative concrete work is being completed within this intersection. This is FINAL phase of Main St. project, & will take approx. 6 weeks.

Main Street will remain open, however drivers will experience lane shifts to reduce the traffic to one lane in each direction.

Motorists advised to utilize alternate routes if on 20th St. near Main Street - 20th St. will not have access to Main Street.

The City appreciates your patience during this final phase of the Main Street project.