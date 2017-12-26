Quantcast

Wyandotte Dairy has MSSU ties - from Missouri Southern State University

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
The Lomah Dairy farm (Wyandotte, OK) is owned and operated by the family of Dr. Donna Johnson, associate professor of biology and environmental health at Missouri Southern and coordinator of the Yours to Lose – Advanced Medical School Acceptance Program.

“We wake up and we work all day long all day,” Johnson says. “Our children have a strong work ethic. They have an hour or two to do homework and then its chore time.”

Full story: http://bit.ly/2wvfl3W

