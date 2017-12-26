Quantcast

Jayda Kyle Press Conference - KOAM TV 7

Jayda Kyle Press Conference

Updated:

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department holds a press conference concerning the Jayda Kyle investigation.
            Today's news conference was met with a lot of anticipation on the hopes of new information being released, unfortunately, Sheriff Randee Kaiser told us, there is no new information, but officials say this conference served a different purpose.
            During the announcement, Sheriff Kaiser rehashed many of the key details in the investigation up to this point, the three different search warrants that ultimately led to the arrest of Jaden Vaden.
            Kaiser also said there are many questions that could easily be answered and would clear up many details, however, because the investigation is on-going, those answers can't be provided.
            And officials say the reason for this conference is to reassure the public, that, despite what they're reading on Facebook or hearing otherwise, the department is conducting this investigation with no preference given, no special treatment, and that they're leaving no stone unturned.
            Officials told us that nearly every deputy with the department has been involved in this case since it began.
            And even today, six detectives are following up on a number of leads.
            Sheriff Kaiser said that this case could continue for a couple of weeks...a couple of months...or perhaps longer, depending on what leads the department receives.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Jayda Kyle Press Conference

    Jayda Kyle Press Conference

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 6:45 PM EST2017-12-26 23:45:18 GMT
    The Jasper County Sheriff's Department holds a press conference concerning the Jayda Kyle investigation.             Today's news conference was met with a lot of anticipation on the hopes of new information being released, unfortunately, Sheriff Randee Kaiser told us, there is no new information, but officials say this conference served a different purpose.             During the announcement, Sheriff Kaiser rehashed many of...More >>
    The Jasper County Sheriff's Department holds a press conference concerning the Jayda Kyle investigation.             Today's news conference was met with a lot of anticipation on the hopes of new information being released, unfortunately, Sheriff Randee Kaiser told us, there is no new information, but officials say this conference served a different purpose.             During the announcement, Sheriff Kaiser rehashed many of...More >>

  • Pittsburg House Fire

    Pittsburg House Fire

    Sunday, December 24 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-12-25 04:47:01 GMT
        Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg...     The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street.     Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire.     The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in.     No word on the cause of the fire at this time.More >>
        Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg...     The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street.     Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire.     The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in.     No word on the cause of the fire at this time.More >>

  • CDC Releases Alarming Statistics For Opioid Related Deaths

    CDC Releases Alarming Statistics For Opioid Related Deaths

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-23 23:55:46 GMT
        Grim new statistics from the Center for Disease Control as the life expectancy for Americans drops a second year in a row...     The biggest reason behind the drop?     Opioids.     It's an epidemic the nation continues to battle, including, right here at home. Those numbers from the CDC -- may not seem like a significant drop -- the American life expectancy went from 78.7 to 78.6 years. But the cause for the drop is sign...More >>
        Grim new statistics from the Center for Disease Control as the life expectancy for Americans drops a second year in a row...     The biggest reason behind the drop?     Opioids.     It's an epidemic the nation continues to battle, including, right here at home. Those numbers from the CDC -- may not seem like a significant drop -- the American life expectancy went from 78.7 to 78.6 years. But the cause for the drop is sign...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.