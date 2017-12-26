Jayda Kyle Press Conference

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department holds a press conference concerning the Jayda Kyle investigation.

Today's news conference was met with a lot of anticipation on the hopes of new information being released, unfortunately, Sheriff Randee Kaiser told us, there is no new information, but officials say this conference served a different purpose.

During the announcement, Sheriff Kaiser rehashed many of the key details in the investigation up to this point, the three different search warrants that ultimately led to the arrest of Jaden Vaden.

Kaiser also said there are many questions that could easily be answered and would clear up many details, however, because the investigation is on-going, those answers can't be provided.

And officials say the reason for this conference is to reassure the public, that, despite what they're reading on Facebook or hearing otherwise, the department is conducting this investigation with no preference given, no special treatment, and that they're leaving no stone unturned.

Officials told us that nearly every deputy with the department has been involved in this case since it began.

And even today, six detectives are following up on a number of leads.

Sheriff Kaiser said that this case could continue for a couple of weeks...a couple of months...or perhaps longer, depending on what leads the department receives.