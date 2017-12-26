Quantcast

The Joplin Better Business Bureau Releases This Year's Top Scams - KOAM TV 7

The Joplin Better Business Bureau Releases This Year's Top Scams

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The better business bureau released its annual report of the top five scams in Joplin for 2015. The number one scam this year were phishing scams, which directs victims to seemingly real websites before stealing credit card and account information. The second most reported scam was fake debt collection, followed by phony online purchases, government grants and sweepstakes. Officials say to always be skeptical of unsolicited emails and phone numbers to protect yourself from scammers.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.