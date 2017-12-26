The Joplin Better Business Bureau Releases This Year's Top Scams

The better business bureau released its annual report of the top five scams in Joplin for 2015. The number one scam this year were phishing scams, which directs victims to seemingly real websites before stealing credit card and account information. The second most reported scam was fake debt collection, followed by phony online purchases, government grants and sweepstakes. Officials say to always be skeptical of unsolicited emails and phone numbers to protect yourself from scammers.
Three people died in accidents on Saturday, and two on Sunday.
The images appear to show the abuse was happening while the boy's father was frantically trying to get the authorities to intervene.
Thanks to larger than expected sales and property tax collections, Jasper County, Missouri's 43.5 million dollar budget is a million dollars larger than originally expected.
The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically.
The number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.
"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.
