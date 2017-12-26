The Joplin Better Business Bureau Releases This Year's Top Scams

The better business bureau released its annual report of the top five scams in Joplin for 2015. The number one scam this year were phishing scams, which directs victims to seemingly real websites before stealing credit card and account information. The second most reported scam was fake debt collection, followed by phony online purchases, government grants and sweepstakes. Officials say to always be skeptical of unsolicited emails and phone numbers to protect yourself from scammers.