Christmas Weekend Crashes in Missouri Increased Compared to 2016

(AP) - Five people died on Missouri roads and highways over the Christmas weekend, and roads left slippery by the winter weather contributed to nearly 500 accidents - almost twice as many as the 2016 holiday weekend.
    
The patrol said Tuesday that 125 people were injured during the period that began Friday night through Christmas Day. All told, the patrol investigated 491 crashes this holiday period, compared to 260 in 2016.
    
Troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests this holiday weekend.
    
Three people died in accidents on Saturday, and two on Sunday.
 

