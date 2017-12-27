Quantcast

Vehicle Crash East of Stark City Kills Three - KOAM TV 7

Vehicle Crash East of Stark City Kills Three

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
Newton County, Missouri -

Missouri State Highway Patrol says, at 6:40 on Tuesday night, a three vehicle crash killed three children on MO-86, two miles east of Stark City.

A Peterbilt tractor/trailer, driven by a Sarcoxie resident struck a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse causing the Traverse to lose control and cross center line, causing a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe to hit the Traverse in the opposite lane. The Traverse then ran off the roadway and was overturned, killing four-year-old Benjamin Verde, seven-year-old Eric Verde and two-year-old Isaac Verde of Neosho.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.