Vehicle Crash East of Stark City Kills Three

Missouri State Highway Patrol says, at 6:40 on Tuesday night, a three vehicle crash killed three children on MO-86, two miles east of Stark City.

A Peterbilt tractor/trailer, driven by a Sarcoxie resident struck a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse causing the Traverse to lose control and cross center line, causing a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe to hit the Traverse in the opposite lane. The Traverse then ran off the roadway and was overturned, killing four-year-old Benjamin Verde, seven-year-old Eric Verde and two-year-old Isaac Verde of Neosho.