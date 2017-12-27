Quantcast

Protesters March Around Courthouse Urging Justice for Jayda

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

A group of people wearing Justice for Jayda t-shirts, marched outside the Jasper County courthouse and to the law offices of Judd McPherson this morning. Many are relatives of Jalen Vaden who was arraigned today for alleged abuse that led to the death of three year old Jayda Kyle. Their message calls for an outside investigation and questions why Devyn Kyle, the child's mother was not also charged. Comments from their protest coming up on tonight's news. 

