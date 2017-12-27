Rosters Released for 2018 KS Shrine Bowl

Rosters for the 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl were released on Wednesday morning.

On the East team, there were eight players selected from the 4-state area:

Anthony Albertini - St. Paul

KeShaun Anderson - Labette Co.

Andrew Callahan - Ft. Scott

Chase Curtis - Pittsburg

Sam Eddington - Columbus

Broc Ginavan - Frontenac

Trevor Little - Galena

Max Wilson - St. Mary's Colgan

In addition to eight players from the area being selected, three coaches from southeast Kansas will serve as assistant coaches on the East squad. Mark Smith (Frontenac), Shawn Seematter (Colgan) and Tom Nickelson (Pittsburg) will be on the sideline for the game.

The 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played on July 28th at 7:00 pm at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg. The full release from today is below.