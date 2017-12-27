Quantcast

Meatball Calzone Recipe

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Some comfort food probably sounds good about now with the freezing cold temperatures right now.

By now most of your leftovers are probably gone, even though your company may still be sticking around. If that's the case, or not, we've got an idea that's very welcoming after eating all that holiday fare. It's an overstuffed meatball calzone that's great whether you're taking down holiday decorations, or watching football. Just start with some store bought pizza dough and cut it into two, and use your fingertips to form a circle. Top half of each one with some store-bought frozen meatballs. On top of those, place some sliced mushrooms, a bit of spaghetti sauce and a good amount of mozzarella cheese. Now, fold the dough over the meatballs and pinch the edges together so the filling won't ooze out. Brush it with a bit of olive oil and make a few slits on top before baking them until the crust is golden and the filling is piping hot. Since they're so big, each one can easily feed two. And when you cut them and serve them with more sauce, get ready for a meal that's comfort food at its best. I do hope you'll go online and get the recipe for our, "meatball calzone," so you can make something that everyone will look forward to after eating all that turkey and ham. Howard, in the Mr. Food test kitchen found a "hot and hearty way" for you to say…"ooh it's so good!"

