Quantcast

JPD Testing for Full Time Officer Positions - KOAM TV 7

v

JPD Testing for Full Time Officer Positions

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

The Joplin Police Department is now accepting applications, online or at 602 South Main (City Hall), for full time officer positions.

Testing will take place on Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 am.

Currently, there are 11 full time police officer positions that are vacant.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.