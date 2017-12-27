Holiday Sleep Cycle Study

Americans aren’t losing sleep on Christmas Eve as you’d expect.

According to the sleep experts at "Sleep Cycle," Americans slept 11 minutes longer on Christmas morning than they usually do. They did, however, go to bed about 40 minutes later than usual, perhaps staying up late preparing gifts.

Staying up made it difficult to rise on Christmas morning, though, as the majority of Americans woke up at 8:01am in their time zone, which is an hour later than usual.

Even though they got a little bit more sleep on Christmas Eve, Americans did not experience a good quality sleep. We’ll blame it on the holiday excitement.

Americans also woke up in a better mood than usual because, well, Christmas!

This information is based on 54,414 male and female "Sleep Cycle" alarm clock users, ages 18-74 years old, who voluntarily and anonymously shared their sleep data on December 24, 2017.