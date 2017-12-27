Quantcast

Amazon's Top Holiday Seller

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Amazon's top-selling item of the holiday season was the "Echo Dot" smart-speaker.

Officials with the online-retail giant say they sold "millions" of Echoes, which had also been best-sellers on "Black Friday".

The company dropped Dot prices to under 30-bucks a piece this month to fuel demand.

