More Pregnant Women Getting High

A new report claims more pregnant women in California are smoking pot than ever before.

Pot use among mothers-to-be jumped from 4-point-2 percent to 7-point-one percent between 2009 and 2016.

The report also shows a dramatic increase from 12-point-5 percent to 21-point-8 percent among pregnant women between 18- and 24-years old.

Study findings can be found in the "Journal of the American Medical Association".