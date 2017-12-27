Quantcast

W.H.O. to Add Gaming Disorder to Disease List

W.H.O. to Add Gaming Disorder to Disease List

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
The "World Health Organization" will add "Gaming Disorder" to its international classification of diseases next year.

It's characterized by persistent video game playing that takes precedence over other life interests and activities.

Health care workers and doctors can now diagnose someone with the condition.

Doctors say video games can be a way of improving hand-eye coordination and relieving stress, but it becomes a problem when you stop controlling the game and it starts controlling you.

