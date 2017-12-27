Gorillas Drill Oklahoma Wesleyan

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Mikaela Burgess paced three Pittsburg State University players in double figures with 19 points as the Gorillas defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 84-35, Wednesday (Dec. 27) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Pitt State (9-3) jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and the Gorillas expanded their margin to 30 points, 41-11, at halftime. The Eagles made just four of 25 shots in the opening 20 minutes of action.



Burgess made five 3-pointers as Pitt State made 14 treys as a team in the contest. Madison Northcutt added 13 points and Brenlee McPherson chipped in with 11. Paige Imhoff dished out a team-leading nine assists as the Gorillas made 50 percent of their shots for the game (29 of 58).



Cheyenne Been and Sarah Short scored seven points apiece for the Eagles, who finishd the game 14 of 55 from the field (.255).



The Gorillas will return to action Saturday (Dec. 30) with a non-conference road game against MIAA rival Emporia State University.