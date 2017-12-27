Neosho Boys Drop Holiday Classic Opener

Wednesday was day one of the Holiday Classic at Neosho High School. The hometown Wildcats' first agme was against the Ruskin Golden Eagles out of Kansas City.

AC Marion had a team high 11 points for Neosho, but in the end the Wildcats fell 55-45 to move to the consolation side of the bracket. Brady Wise, Cade Cradduck and Kaden King each added 8 points for the Wildcats.

Next up for Neosho, they'll face Middle College HS out of Tennesse Thursday morning at 10:30 in the jr. high gym in Neosho.

BOX SCORE BELOW

NEOSHO (45) — Brady Wise 2 4-8 8, Cole Seward 3 0-0 6, Kaden King 3 0-0 8, A.C. Marion 5 1-2 11, Sean Moran 0 0-0 0, Yeej Lee 0 0-0 0, Sam Cook 2 0-0 4, Cade Cradduck 3 2-2 8, Mason Gammons 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 45.

KANSAS CITY RUSKIN (55) — Tyrone Moore 2 0-0 4, Willie White 5 0-0 13, Javon Moore 5 0-0 12, Arthur Williams 1 0-0 2, Deron Porchia 2 0-0 4, Tyrell Rock 1 0-0 2, Derionte Roby 2 0-0 5, Michavan Brady 0 0-0 0, Kalan Baker 0 0-0 0, Ron Tay Hudson 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Williams 3 0-0 6, Deon McCarthy 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 1-2 55.

Neosho 8 14 12 11 — 45

Kansas City Ruskin 13 15 24 3 — 55

3-point goals—King 2, White 3, J.Moore 2, Roby. Total fouls—Neosho 7, Ruskin 10. Fouled out—None.