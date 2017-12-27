McDonald County Falls in Day One of NHC

The McDonald County Mustangs dropped their first game at the Neosho Holiday Classic on Wednesday, falling 57-24 to the West Memphis Blue Devils at Neosho High School.

The 2nd and 3rd quarters were not kind to the Mustangs. McDonald County managed just 7 total points in the middle two quarters. The 'Stangs also turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 22 points for West Memphis.

McDonald County is now 1-7 on the year, and will face Van Buren in the consolation side of the bracket at 10:30 Thursday morning at Neosho High School.

BOX SCORE BELOW

McDONALD COUNTY (24) — Blake Gravette 2 0-0 5, Peyton Barton 3 0-0 7, Boston Dowd 0 0-0 0, Cole De los Santos 0 0-0 0, Cooper Reece 2 1-1 5, Dylan Allison 0 1-1 1, Kirby Townsend 0 0-0 0, Cade Smith 2 0-0 4, Andrew Landers 0 0-0 0, Saul Garcia 0 0-0 0, Bucky Harrell 0 0-0 0, Tim Shields 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-2 24.

WEST MEMPHIS, ARK. (57) — Cameron Fuqua 3 0-0 6, Curtis Washington 3 1-2 7, Nick Brown 1 0-0 2, Clemith Prackett 2 2-2 6, Kelsey Hubbard 3 3-6 9, Chris Moore 0 0-0 0, Zachary Byrd 0 2-2 2, Kenneth Phillips 0 0-0 0, Cavin Paige 4 0-0 9, Sidney Stinson 0 2-4 2, Mark Robinson 4 0-0 8, Corliss Brewer 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 10-16 57.

McDonald County 9 4 3 8 — 24

West Memphis, Ark. 17 15 20 5 — 57

3-point goals—Gravette, Barton, Paige, Brewer 2. Total fouls—McDonald County 11, West Memphis 13. Fouled out—None.