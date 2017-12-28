Quantcast

Webb City Vehicle Crash Kills Joplin Man - KOAM TV 7

Webb City Vehicle Crash Kills Joplin Man

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

The chief Webb City Police Department reported a fatal vehicle crash in Webb City on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a dispatch at 10:44 Wednesday night to a car crash on MacArthur (MO-171) near Powell Drive in Webb City.

 A Subaru Impreza driven by a 21-year old male from Joplin was traveling westbound on MacArthur at a high rate of speed when a tan 2009 Honda Pilot driven by a 42-year old from Webb City, which was eastbound, tried to turn north onto Powell Drive and was struck by the Subaru Impreza. 

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.  

Two passengers, a 21-year-old and 19-year-old Chanler Wood in the Subaru Impreza were also transported by ambulance to a local hospital.  

Chanler Wood died of his injuries.

 Investigation at the scene discovered that nobody was wearing a seat belt.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.