Webb City Vehicle Crash Kills Joplin Man

The chief Webb City Police Department reported a fatal vehicle crash in Webb City on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a dispatch at 10:44 Wednesday night to a car crash on MacArthur (MO-171) near Powell Drive in Webb City.

A Subaru Impreza driven by a 21-year old male from Joplin was traveling westbound on MacArthur at a high rate of speed when a tan 2009 Honda Pilot driven by a 42-year old from Webb City, which was eastbound, tried to turn north onto Powell Drive and was struck by the Subaru Impreza.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Two passengers, a 21-year-old and 19-year-old Chanler Wood in the Subaru Impreza were also transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Chanler Wood died of his injuries.

Investigation at the scene discovered that nobody was wearing a seat belt.