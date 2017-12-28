Quantcast

Body of Missouri man found near Oregon railroad tracks - KOAM TV 7

Body of Missouri man found near Oregon railroad tracks

Updated:
BEND, OREGON -

(AP - Oregon) Authorities investigating a car accident in Central Oregon discovered the body of a 24-year-old man near the scene.

Bend police say a driver suffered a medical problem before leaving the highway and crashing onto railroad tracks Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the body of Robert McKinney was found in a spot hidden from the highway.

Oregon court records show McKinney was arrested in November for stealing car keys and entering a motor vehicle. He failed to appear at his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest in mid-December.

Police do not believe his death stemmed from the car accident or foul play.

It's unknown if McKinney had shelter in Oregon. He listed a Joplin, Missouri, address in court papers following his arrest.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.