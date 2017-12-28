Cheesy Crab Poppers

With New Year's right around the corner and all the football get-togethers coming up, we came up with a bite-sized appetizer that's a cross between a cheesy cornbread and the best crab cake you've ever tasted.

To throw this together all we have to do is combine a box of corn muffin mix with some Panko breadcrumbs, a good amount of shredded cheddar cheese, some cream cheese, butter, an egg, milk, sliced scallions, and a few spices.

After this is mixed, we stir in some crab meat. You want to do this gently, so the chunks of crab don't break up.

Now, we roll them so that they're about the size of cocktail meatballs and fry them until the outside is golden and the center is cooked through. And if you're thinking, These are an easy thing to make ahead of time! Simply reheat them on a cookie sheet in the oven. Maybe serve them up with some remoulade or cocktail sauce, and let the party begin.