Attention Cox Cable subscribers…

If you receive KOAM TV through COX Cable, your opportunity to watch us may be ending. KOAM’s current carriage agreement expires December 31st. Although KOAM TV has reached agreements with other area providers, Cox Cable has failed to agree to do so.



If you want to continue to receive the 4-State’s most-watched News and weather and your favorite CBS shows and sports on KOAM TV, let COX know. Contact them at 620-308- 6302.