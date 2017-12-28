Sports on KOAM and Fox 14 This Weekend (12/30 and 12/31)

The chief Webb City Police Department reported a fatal vehicle crash in Webb City on Wednesday night. Officers responded to a dispatch at 10:44 Wednesday night to a car crash on MacArthur (MO-171) near Powell Drive in Webb City. A Subaru Impreza driven by a 21-year old male from Joplin was traveling westbound on MacArthur at a high rate of speed when a tan 2009 Honda Pilot driven by a 24-year old from Webb City, which was eastbound, tried to turn ...