Sports on KOAM and Fox 14 This Weekend (12/30 and 12/31)

Sports on KOAM and Fox 14 This Weekend (12/30 and 12/31)

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Saturday (KOAM)

11:00 AM - College Hoops: (13) Wichita State vs. Connecticut

1:00 PM - College Hoops: (24) Florida State vs. (4) Duke

3:00 PM - College Hoops: (1) Villanova vs. Butler

(Fox 14 - no sports programming scheduled)

Sunday (KOAM)

11:00 AM - The NFL Today

12:00 PM - NY Jets vs. New England

3:25 PM - Kansas City vs. Denver

(Fox 14)

10:00 AM - FOX NFL Kickoff

11:00 AM - FOX NFL Sunday

12:00 PM - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

3:25 PM - Carolina vs. Atlanta

