Speaker Series at Mercy Joplin

Mercy Wellness Speaker Series: Plastic Surgery

Free lunch and learn with Dr. Gray set for January 11

JOPLIN, MO. (Dec. 28, 2017) - Do you embrace the new year as an opportunity to discover something new within yourself? Perhaps you've considered plastic surgery, but have struggled to find medical-based answers to your questions.

Mercy is making it easy to get detailed and up-to-date health-related information from doctors who specialize in the procedures you want to know more about.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, Dr. David Gray, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Joplin specializing plastic surgery, will host a free lunch and learn to discuss the many services he offers at Mercy.

"The thought of plastic surgery and other procedures can be intimidating and often come with a range of emotions," said Gray. "I hope a conversation over lunch can help alleviate some anxiety associated with this type of treatment."

"The majority of my patients come to me following a mastectomy or bariatric surgery," Gray added. Breast reconstruction and post-bariatric body contouring can be emotional healing as well as physically transforming. But various other procedures may offer other patients a similar beneficial effect."

Gray also offers facial cosmetic surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, Botox and fillers.

The lunch and learn will be held in the Mercy Hospital Joplin Conference Center, located on the second floor near the gift shop.

Registration is required by Monday Jan. 8

