FCC Approves Wireless Charger

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
The FCC has approved the first device that can wirelessly charge electronic devices from a distance.

The "Watt-up" mid-field transmitter can charge multiple devices at once up to 15-feet from its charging stations.

It works on phones, tablets, keyboards and ear buds as long as they're fitted with the right receiver.

It's made by "Energous" which will show it off at the "Consumer Electronics Show" next month.

