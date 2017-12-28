More Lawsuits Filed Against Apple

Quantcast

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Apple now faces at least 8 class-action lawsuits filed in California, New York and Illinois.

They all claim the tech giant defrauded i Phone users by intentionally slowing the batteries with software updates as the phones aged.

This comes just a week after the company admitted the deliberate move.

The lawsuits claim that the software tweak may have led users to buy new phones instead of replacing the battery.

All the lawsuits seek class-action status to represent potentially millions of i Phone owners.

Apple has not yet commented on these filings.

