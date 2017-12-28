Her Queendom For A Chef

Quantcast

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
If you're looking for a new job in the new year, you may want to head across the pond.

Buckingham Palace is looking for a new assistant chef for Queen Elizabeth II.

That person will get to live in the palace and create some of the Queen's favorites, which consist of fresh fruit and chocolate.

She has banned garlic from the royal kitchen, however.

The salary - $27,000 a year.

