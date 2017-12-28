Quantcast

It's The Peak Dating Season

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Looking for love this winter?

You're not alone.

According to Match.com, peak dating season runs from December 26 through Valentine's Day.

The website sees 50-million messages and one-million dates between its users during that span.

And if you're thinking of jumping into the dating pool, January 7 is the site's single busiest day with a 42-percent increase in new users.

