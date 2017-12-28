Quantcast

Girard Assistant Police Chief Fired - KOAM TV 7

Girard Assistant Police Chief Fired

Girard Assistant Police Chief Fired

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

The city of Girard has fired its assistant police chief.

Officials say the termination of Todd Melton is effective immediately, but can't release any details because it's a personnel matter.

The vacancy will be addressed at Girard's next City Council meeting on January 8.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.