Lamar Boys Drop Game 2 @ Neosho Classic

Updated:

After falling to #21 Cypress Falls in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Wednesday, the Lamar Tigers were aiming for a bounce back game against the Sheffield Knights Thursday afternoon.

They weren't able to make it happen. 

Lamar fell to Sheffield 46-41 for their second straight loss in the tournament. With the loss, the Tigers have slipped back to an even .500 at 5-5 overall. Their next game in Neosho will be Friday afternoon at 1:30 at the junior high gym. 

BOX SCORE BELOW:

MEMPHIS SHEFFIELD (46) — Tyrane Edwards 1 3-8 5, Bryan Turner 1 0-0 3, Kenneth Ingram 3 2-5 8, Winfred Crawford 1 1-2 3, Quarterrick Rhodes 4 0-0 10, Jyatavious Jackson 7 3-4 17, Marcus Graham 0 0-0 0, Dominique Willis 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Ellington 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-19 46.

LAMAR (41) — Mark Venable 1 0-0 2, J.D. Bishop 2 1-4 5, Ian Moore 6 0-0 15, Garrett Morey 3 0-0 8, Travis Bailey 1 0-0 2, Truman Kaderly 2 0-0 4, Landon Hardman 0 0-0 0, Jonny Jeffries 1 0-0 3, Parker King 0 0-0 0, Case Tucker 0 0-0 0, Connor O’Neal 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-4 41.

Memphis Sheffield       10      11    14    11    —    46

Lamar                           6 7      13    15    —    41

3-point goals—Turner, Rhodes 2, Moore 3, Morey 2, Jeffries. Total fouls—Memphis Sheffield 8, Lamar 16. Fouled out—Kaderly. Technical foul—Sheffield bench.

