Neosho Girls Win Opener at Classic

Thursday night was opening night for the girls bracket at the Neosho Holiday Classic. Two local teams are in the field this year, the hometown Wildcats and the McDonald County Mustangs.

The two teams squared off on Thursday evening, with Neosho coming out on top 54-30.

Senior Allison Burr led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points. Emilee Kivett and Makayla Hayes each added 8 points. Madison Flynn came off the bench to score 9 for Neosho.

Next up for the Wildcats, they'll face Har-Ber in the tournament semifinals Friday night at 5:00 at the Neosho Junior High gym.

BOX SCORE BELOW:

NEOSHO GIRLS (54) — Tori Frazier 1 1-3 3, Emilee Kivett 3 1-3 8, Makayla Hayes 0 8-9 8, Allison Burr 4 4-6 13, Caitlyn Jordon 2 3-4 7, Madison Flynn 3 3-3 9, Avery Renfro 0 0-0 0, Ashley Talley 1 0-0 3, Mary Dunbar 0 0-0 0, Brylee King 1 0-0 3, Olivia Hixson 0 0-0 0, Maile Gindling 0 0-0 0, Michelle Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Gabee Rainwater 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 20-28 54.

McDONALD COUNTY GIRLS (30) — Sam Frazier 2 0-0 4, Rita Santillan 0 0-0 0, Meagan Mills 2 3-5 8, Ragan Wilson 3 1-2 8, Kristin Penn 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Barton 0 0-0 0, Addison Mick 1 2-2 4, Katie Kester 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Rubio 0 0-0 0, Aspen Bowman 2 0-0 4, Jaylie Sanny 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 30.

Neosho                          12      17    15    10    —    54

McDonald County        4 7      3      16    —    30

3-point goals—Kivett, Burr, Talley, King, Mills, Wilson. Total fouls—Neosho 12, McDonald County 15. Fouled out—None.

