Lamar House Fire Sparks Concerns Over Space Heater Safety, Uses

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
A space heater is to blame for a fire in Lamar that destroyed a home. And it's *how* that space heater was used that has fire officials concerned. Becci Jones with Jones Plumbing and HVAC says "First of all I would recommend that if you do have frozen pipes, that you call a professional, a professional is going to know what to do when they get there."More >>
A space heater is to blame for a fire in Lamar that destroyed a home. And it's *how* that space heater was used that has fire officials concerned. Becci Jones with Jones Plumbing and HVAC says "First of all I would recommend that if you do have frozen pipes, that you call a professional, a professional is going to know what to do when they get there."More >>
The City of Joplin moving forward with two projects totaling more than $450,000. First up -- the beginnings of a project estimated at $240,000...to rehab this facility, the Tin Cup Lift Station.More >>
The City of Joplin moving forward with two projects totaling more than $450,000. First up -- the beginnings of a project estimated at $240,000...to rehab this facility, the Tin Cup Lift Station.More >>
The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America" day. It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.More >>
The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America" day. It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.More >>