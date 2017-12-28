Quantcast

Oklahoma Reports 10 Deaths Due to Influenza

(AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have now been 10 deaths due to influenza in the state since the start of the current flu season in September.
    
The department said in a news release Thursday that there have also been more than 400 people hospitalized with influenza since Sept. 1.
    
There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.
    
Oklahoma is one of about two dozen states nationwide in which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is widespread.

