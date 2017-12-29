Quantcast

Champagne Cupcakes - KOAM TV 7

Champagne Cupcakes

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

New Years Eve is almost here and we have a way for you to celebrate with champagne, but in dessert form.

A hint of bubbly in the batter and the frosting makes these Champagne Cupcakes truly New Year's Eve-worthy! These sparkly cupcakes are fun, festive, and perfect for any special occasion.

What You'll Need:
  • 1 (16.5-ounce) package white cake mix (See Note)
  • 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons champagne
  • 1 tablespoon gold sugar crystals plus extra for garnish
  • 2 sticks butter, softened
  • 4 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What To Do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 20 muffin cups with paper liners.
  2. In a large bowl, prepare cake mix according to package directions, replacing water with 1 cup champagne. Stir in 1 tablespoon sugar crystals. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups.
  3. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool.
  4. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter and 2 cups confectioners' sugar until smooth. Add 3 tablespoons champagne, the vanilla, and the remaining confectioners' sugar; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes and decorate with sugar crystals.

 

 

  • Recipes from the KOAM Morning NewsAll RecipesMore>>

  • Parsons Main Street Concert

    Parsons Main Street Concert

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-12-22 13:34:35 GMT
    KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with the Executive Director of the Parsons Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Duncan, and the Parsons Entertainment Director, Matt Hoisington, to find out more about tonight's free Main Street Christmas Concert.  It starts at 7:00pm at the Parsons Municipal Building and features the music of the Duke Mason Band.   For more information call 620-421-6500 or visit the Parsons Chamber Facebook site.More >>
    KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with the Executive Director of the Parsons Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Duncan, and the Parsons Entertainment Director, Matt Hoisington, to find out more about tonight's free Main Street Christmas Concert.  It starts at 7:00pm at the Parsons Municipal Building and features the music of the Duke Mason Band.   For more information call 620-421-6500 or visit the Parsons Chamber Facebook site.More >>

  • "Tank or Bank" Previews & Predictions 12-22

    "Tank or Bank" Previews & Predictions 12-22

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:50 AM EST2017-12-22 13:50:35 GMT

    KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the five new movies opening in 4-state theaters this weekend:  Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.  Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Star Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local showtimes click here.

    More >>

    KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the five new movies opening in 4-state theaters this weekend:  Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.  Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Star Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local showtimes click here.

    More >>

  • Pet Connection 12-20

    Pet Connection 12-20

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:35 AM EST2017-12-20 15:35:51 GMT

    Meet Grey and Suzie!  These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old.  As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin.  Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue.  For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...

    More >>

    Meet Grey and Suzie!  These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old.  As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin.  Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue.  For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.