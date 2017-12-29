New Years Eve is almost here and we have a way for you to celebrate with champagne, but in dessert form.

A hint of bubbly in the batter and the frosting makes these Champagne Cupcakes truly New Year's Eve-worthy! These sparkly cupcakes are fun, festive, and perfect for any special occasion.

What You'll Need:

1 (16.5-ounce) package white cake mix (See Note)

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons champagne

1 tablespoon gold sugar crystals plus extra for garnish

2 sticks butter, softened

4 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What To Do: