The Kansas Legislature Plans to Review Sexual Harassment Policy

A Missouri-based foundation is calling on the Kansas legislature to have an independent attorney review sexual harassment complaints. The women's foundation released a list of proposed changes to the Kansas legislature's 23-plus year old sexual harassment policy during a statehouse news conference this morning. The suggestions come ahead of a planned review of the legislature's sexual harassment policy, which has not been updated since 1994. the foundation also proposed that elected officials, legislative staff, interns and lobbyists receive annual training.
"We have had a lot of phone calls in the past few days. People wanting to ask about paying their 2018 taxes in advance," said Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano.More >>
"We have had a lot of phone calls in the past few days. People wanting to ask about paying their 2018 taxes in advance," said Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano.More >>
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.More >>
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.More >>
149 people have been killed in homicides this year.More >>
149 people have been killed in homicides this year.More >>
The new hotel is located at 2410 South Broadway.More >>
The new hotel is located at 2410 South Broadway.More >>
There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.More >>
There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.More >>