The Kansas Legislature Plans to Review Sexual Harassment Policy

A Missouri-based foundation is calling on the Kansas legislature to have an independent attorney review sexual harassment complaints. The women's foundation released a list of proposed changes to the Kansas legislature's 23-plus year old sexual harassment policy during a statehouse news conference this morning. The suggestions come ahead of a planned review of the legislature's sexual harassment policy, which has not been updated since 1994. the foundation also proposed that elected officials, legislative staff, interns and lobbyists receive annual training.