Officials Worry About Homeless As Dangerously Cold Temperatures Arrive

With *beyond* bitter cold temperatures on the way, conditions outside could quickly turn deadly.. Especially for those without a home.

When you have no place to call your own...places like these become all too familiar surroundings, but there's no heat here...no food...no good place to sleep.

That's where places like Souls Harbor come in.

Shelter Director Dianna Gurley talked about their preparations. "We start discussing what we're going to move and where we're going to put everybody and start getting out supplies, bringing extra blankets, extra beds."

Many of Joplin's homeless live in places like this, where there's absolutely no protection from the elements, and often, they're wearing less than what I have on to keep warm, leaving those who have sought shelter saying they don't know what they'd do without places like Souls Harbor."

"I have no idea, honestly, I'm 50 years old, my health is degenerating, and...at this age...I never even expected to be homeless."

For Love Bryan, the last 90 days she's spent at Souls Harbor, are what's kept her alive and going.

With the extreme cold, she knows many more will filter in...

Love hopes they'll take advantage of a safe place and a warm bed. "Now they may have a chance to know how awesome this place is to come to, because it serves more than one purpose...it's not just to keep you out of the cold, you get fed well...you get close to God...and it's your choice."

52 is the max capacity of Souls Harbor on any given day...but with this weather, they easily see numbers approaching 100, but that's still not enough room for everyone...

Dianna added "We're also grateful that we have our neighboring partners that can pick up the rest of the load that we just can't.

Shelters across the four states are always looking for volunteers.

