MSSU Women Host Graceland Saturday

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team faces off against the Graceland Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 1:30 pm in the fourth-straight home contest as part of the six-game home stand inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Game Information

Date: Saturday December 30, 2017

Tip-Off: 1:30 pm

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: MSSU: first meeting



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/mssu/wbball



The Series vs. Graceland

Southern faces off against the Graceland Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history.

The Lions are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Saturdays match up and a 3-1 slate in December, while being 4-0 in their last four home games inside Leggett & Platt.

On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets are entering the game on a three-game losing streak with two of them coming on the road. They have a compiled a 2-4 record away from Lamoni, Iowa and are looking for their first win in the final month before the new year.



Possible Starters





Missouri Southern (4-7)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 9.8 4.3 28 10 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.0 2.6 14 11 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 16.1 3.2 23 6 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 22.0 9.4 7 8 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 10.9 8.5 12 4 Pratt, Kan.





Graceland (4-7)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

5 Christacia Dawkins G 5-7 Jr. 8.8 5.1 24 13 Sebring, FL

12 Alexis Matthews-Fells F 5-10 Jr. 14.7 7.7 8 18 Kansas City, MO

13 Jaycee Cleaver G 5-9 Jr. 8.8 6.8 23 25 Davis, IL

23 Jamiese Wiley F 5-11 Jr. 15.3 7.9 22 10 Sebring, FL

32 Emily Work G 5-7 Sr. 12.1 3.8 36 19 Salina, KS







Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Down the stretch, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 179 of 244 attempts from the free throw line for third in the conference in free throws made and remain fifth in the MIAA in FT percentage (.734). They are shooting eight percentage points higher than their opponents (75-67%) inside Leggett Platt compared to just a percentage point up on the competition away from home (68-67%).Their opponents for some reason are not faring well with the pressure, being limited to 68 percent in 11 games as one of six teams to hold opponents under 70 percent for 5th, even though they have allowed teams 236 opportunities (third most in the MIAA).



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, currently second on the squad in scoring at a 16.1 ppg clip (43-percent), including a career-high 26 points at Harding and two other 20-point games. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently 3rd in the MIAA in scoring and registering 32.9 minutes per contest.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 22.0 (53-percent) in seven games after matching and eclipsing a career-high 28 points by six to 36 points in a three-point victory over Lindenwood. She followed up with her fifth double-double of the season and fourth in row after registering a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 16-point victory over Missouri S&T. Buerge unofficially would stand as the second leading scorer (22.0) and fourth leading rebounder (9.4) in the MIAA, and 11th nationally in points per game.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew moved up one spots on the MIAA rebounding leaderboard to be ranked 6th (8.5) after registering 12 rebounds combined in the teams two wins over Lindenwood and Missouri S&T, while enduring 34.3 minutes per game of action for third in the MIAA and one of three to average over 34 minutes. Jenson still sits with two double-doubles on the season in search of number three to set a career-high in her favor.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 19 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell is tied for the lead on team with seven blocks, while Catalan has scored 38 total points in 148 minutes. Both players have five steals on the season.



Up Next

The Lions welcome in Northwest Missouri State for the fifth game of a six-game home stand and first of 2018 on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 pm.