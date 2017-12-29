Lions Look to Push Winning Streak to 5 Games

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will look for its fifth win in a row as the Lions play host to Oklahoma Wesleyan this Saturday. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 3:30 pm.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (6-5, 2-2 MIAA) vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan (11-5, 4-4 KCAC)

Date: December 30, 2017

Tip-Off: 3:30 PM

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Robert Corn Court/Leggett & Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: Lions lead 1-0

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (62-40 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Donnie Bostwick (131-25 at OWU/282-81 overall - 11th season)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: None

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/mssu/mbball

The Series

This is just the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The Lions won the matchup last year in Joplin, 89-70.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

Elyjah Clark ranks 17th nationally in three pointers per game, while ranking 21st in total three pointers made. CJ Carr ranks 20th in assists per game, while ranking 35th in total assists, 45th in minutes per game and 52nd in steals per game. Clark ranks 46th in three point percentage, while Kinzer Lambert and Enis Memic rank 31st and 56th, respectively in field goal percentage.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game and total assists, while ranking third in steals and minutes per game. Clark ranks second in the MIAA in three pointers per game, total three's and three point attempts, while ranking fourth in minutes. Kinzer Lambert ranks fourth in field goal percentage.

MIAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions rank fourth in the MIAA in three point percentage and fewest fouls.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 153-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Keys To Winning

The Lions are 5-0 this year when out shooting their opponents and 3-0 inside the friendly confines of the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Records A Breakin'

Elyjah Clark set new school records last season for single-season three pointers (89), single-season three-point attempts (225), and three pointers made per game (2.96). He also helped the Lions to set the school record for three's made in a season with 250.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank 10th nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,498 n fans per game. That number is fourth in the MIAA.

One Dang Good Weekend

CJ Carr helped the Lions to the team title at the Quincy Holiday Classic. He also was named to the All-Tournament Team and was the Tournament MVP after averaging 20 points, five rebounds and 9.5 assists.

Career High

The six three pointers for Clark against Lincoln were a new career-high for the sophomore and he followed it up with six against Lindenwood.

Near School Record

The Lions went 14-32 from the three point line against Lincoln. The 14 three's made were one off the single-game record and the 32 attempts were one off the single-game mark.

Triple Digits

Jeff Boschee coached game number 100 against Lindenwood last weekend. He is 62-40 in his career as a head coach.

Scouting The Competition

Oklahoma Wesleyan comes into the game with an 11-5 record and they're 4-4 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The team leads the NAIA Division II in rebound defense, total blocks, rebound margin and total rebounds. The Hawks rank third in field goal defense, while ranking fourth in blocks, sixth in offensive rebounds, eight in both three pointers made and scoring margin and ninth in scoring.

Career Night

Kinzer Lambert set new career highs for points (26), field goals (10) and assists (8) against Lindenwood last weekend.

Runs A Comin'

Against UMSL, the Lions went on three separate runs that helped facilitate the win. The Lions finished the first half on an 11-1 run and went on separate 9-0 and 7-0 runs in the second half.

Full-Court Winner

Wayne State hit a late three pointer to tie the game against the Lions last week, but with less than six seconds on the clock, Braelon Walker took the in-bounds pass and drove the length of the court to hit a running left-handed layup to win the game for the Lions as time expired.

Taking Down The Best

With the win against Northwest Missouri in 2017, the Lions took out a No. 1 ranked opponent for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when Southern defeated Florida Southern in the Elite Eight. It also turned out to be the only loss that Northwest Missouri would suffer en route to the Division II National Championship.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

The Lions will be back at it on January 2 as they play host to Randall at 7 pm inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.