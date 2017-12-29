Seward Jumper Gets Neosho by Sheffield at NHC

The Neosho Wildcats have now won back to back games at the Neosho Holiday Classic after falling in the first round to Ruskin.

Cole Seward knocked down a 17-foot jumper just before the buzzer on Friday to give the Wildcats a 51-49 win over the Sheffield Knights. With the win, Neosho now advances to Saturday's 9th place game.

Seward finished the game with 8 points. Brady Wise has a team high 23, including 14 in the first half.

BOX SCORE BELOW:

NEOSHO (51) — Brady Wise 10 3-5 23, Cole Seward 3 1-2 8, Kaden King 0 0-0 0, A.C. Marion 6 4-5 16, Sam Cook 2 0-2 4, Yeej Lee 0 0-0 0, Cade Cradduck 0 0-0 0, Mason Gammons 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-14 51.

MEMPHIS SHEFFIELD (49) — Tyrane Edwards 2 0-4 4, Jyatavious Jackson 7 6-11 20, Bryan Turner 1 0-0 3, Kenneth Ingram 3 0-0 6, Quaterrick Rhodes 7 1-2 16, Dominique Willis 0 0-2 0, Edward Washington 0 0-0 0, Winfred Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-19 49.

Neosho 12 10 18 11 — 51

Memphis Sheffield 12 11 17 9 — 49

3-point goals—Seward, Turner, Rhodes. Total fouls—Neosho 13, Memphis Sheffield 16. Fouled out—None.