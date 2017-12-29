Quantcast

Saturday Schedule for Neosho Holiday Classic - KOAM TV 7

Saturday Schedule for Neosho Holiday Classic

Updated:

Below is the schedule for the final day of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

At Neosho High School:

9 a.m. — Lamar vs. McDonald County, Boys 13th place

10:30 a.m. — Neosho vs. Van Buren, Ark., Boys 9th place

12 p.m. — West Memphis vs. Maumelle, Ark., Boys 5th place

2 p.m. — Neosho vs. Bentonville, Ark., Girls 3rd place

3:30 p.m. — Memphis Mitchell vs. Cypress Falls, Houston, Texas, Boys 3rd place

5 p.m. — Springdale Har-Ber vs. Van Buren, Ark., Girls Championship

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette vs. North Little Rock, Boys Championship

At Neosho Junior High School:

9 a.m. — Memphis Middle College vs. Benjamin Banneker Academy, New York, Boys 15th place

10:30 a.m. — Memphis Sheffield vs. Bentonville West, Boys 11th place

12 p.m. — Morrilton, Ark. vs. Kansas City Ruskin, Boys 7th place

2 p.m. — McDonald County vs. St. Joseph Central, Girls 7th place

3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Bentonville Junior Varsity, Girls 5th place

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.