Saturday Schedule for Neosho Holiday Classic

The Neosho girls will play for 3rd place at 2 pm at the high school.More >>
Seward knocked down a shot before the buzzer to give Neosho a 51-49 win over the Knights.More >>
Southern will host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Lions are aiming for their fourth straight win.More >>
Allison Burr scored 13 for Neosho. The Wildcats will play in the tournament semifinals Friday night.More >>
The Tigers are now 5-5 overall this season.More >>
"We have had a lot of phone calls in the past few days. People wanting to ask about paying their 2018 taxes in advance," said Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano.More >>
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.More >>
149 people have been killed in homicides this year.More >>
The new hotel is located at 2410 South Broadway.More >>
There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.More >>
