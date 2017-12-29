Property Tax Questions in Kansas

"We have had a lot of phone calls in the past few days. People wanting to ask about paying their 2018 taxes in advance," said Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano.

The Crawford County treasurer has been a popular guy recently, but he wants to get the word out to any Kansan who thinks they can save big bucks by paying their 2018 property taxes before the new year.

"Any Kansas county treasurer in any county could not collect 2018 property taxes in advance because those taxes will not be figured or set til 2018," said Grisolano.

That means that even if you estimate your 2018 tax bill, the payment won't be accepted in Kansas. State residents can however, pay the second half of their 2017 property taxes before the new year. In Kansas, an individual's property tax is divided in 2. The first half is due in December and the second half is due in May of the following year.

Whether or not paying the second half of your 2017 property taxes early is a smart move financially, is a discussion you should have with your tax preparer.

"You want to make sure that you're actually going to benefit from it on your 2017 tax return. What I mean by that is if you're a very high income earner and subject to the alternative minimum tax, then chances are that additional payment you make by December 31st may not actually benefit you on your 2017 tax return," said CPA and tax specialist Lydia Desnoyers.

You've still got a couple days left to figure out if filing early is right for you. If it is, online payments and mailed payments are accepted as long as they're sent in 2017.