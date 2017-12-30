MSSU Women Rout Graceland, 100-44

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team got a career-high 25 points from Krista Clark and Chelsey Henry added 22 as the Lions cruised to a 100-44 win over Graceland University today on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Southern (5-7) scored 100 points for the first time since November of 2014 when the Lions defeated Central Christian 101-46 at home.



Clark set career-highs in points (25), field goals (8), three pointers (3), free throws (6), rebounds (5) and steals (5). Henry scored 22 points, all in the first half, while Desirea Buerge added 14 points and Jasmine Greenscored ten.



Southern went 27-28 from the free throw line, tying the season high set against Lindenwood earlier in the month.



Graceland (4-8) had two score ten as Alexi Matthews-Fells and Jaycee Cleaver both hit double-digits.



Both teams started slow from the field and the Lions finally got their first field goal on a bucket from Henry with 6:43 to go. A three from Henry, however, pushed the Lions' lead to seven (9-2) with 4:47 to go. A three from Clark made the score 14-5 with 2:20 left and Clark hit a huge put back with 1:46 to go to make the score 16-8, Lions. A bucket from Jasmine Green as time was winding down gave Southern an 18-10 lead after one.



Southern started the second quarter on a 7-0 run and a pair of freebies from Buerge gave the Lions a 25-10 lead with 7:45 left. A jumper from Jenson Maydew with 7:20 to go put the lead at 17 (27-10).



A pair of free throws from Clark gave Southern a 31-12 lead with 5:40 to go in the quarter and another pair of freebies from Clark put the lead at 37-12 with 3:55 left. A layup from Henry with 2:10 to go gave the Lions a 41-13 lead and a pair of free throws from Henry the next trip down made it 43-13. Clark hit a three with 37 seconds left in the half to give the Lions a 46-17 lead at the break.



A three from Ines Catalan Mateos gave the Lions a 68-27 lead with just under two to play in the third quarter and an offensive rebound and put back from Clark with 20 seconds left made the score 70-27 at the end of the third.



A pair of free throws from Green with 8:42 left in the fourth gave the Lions a 76-29 lead and a layup from Green with 7:29 to go made the score 78-31. A three from Clark with 3:16 left gave the Lions an 89-43 lead. A three from Morgan Brightwell with two to go pushed the Southern lead to 50 (94-44). Another jumper from Brightwell gave the Lions 100 points.



The Lions shot 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from long-range, while hitting 96 percent of their free throws.



The Lions outscored Graceland 40-22 in the paint and out rebounded the Yellow Jackets 51-31 and scored 27 second-chance points. The Southern bench outscored Graceland 50-12.



Southern will be back in action on January 4 as the Lions play host to Northwest Missouri inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.