Drinking This New Year? Don't Drive - Take Advantage of Special Programs Instead

New Year's Eve is around the corner, and with it falling on a weekend, many, are celebrating tonight as well.

Whether you're celebrating out and about or at home, law enforcement wants you to be safe and responsible, and there are ways to get a safe ride home at no cost.

The New Year -- a time for setting resolutions, and celebrating the big change on the calendar.

But the law enforcement presence is up -- and the Joplin Police Department has changed many of the construction signs in town to remind drivers to drive sober -- and report impaired driving.

Then, there's the program to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road...

Steve Williams, the Manager of Club 609, explains the program. "Well, Missouri Eagle, the beer distributor, hands out 'Alert Cab' vouchers, or coupons, whatever you want to call them, to get people new years eve night."

All you have to do is ask -- and a voucher is given to you, they'll even call the cab to make sure you're not driving impaired.

However, if you really need to get your car home, Club 609 has a solution as well...

Williams: "We started a program ourselves here about two years ago called 'You and Your Car', we have drivers here, on weekends, to get people home if they drive their car in and they have a couple of drinks and don't feel comfortable driving or we don't think they should drive, we offer them a ride home at no charge."

Billy Wade isn't taking any chances with drunk drivers or with the bitter cold temperatures so he's celebrating at home this year.

Wade: "I'm actually going to get caught up with work because I'm a photographer, so, it's a good time that I can stay home, watch the stuff happen on TV, and get my job done."

But if you do want to ring in 2018 with alcoholic beverages...know you don't have to drive...