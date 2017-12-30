Drinking This New Year? Don't Drive - Take Advantage of Special Programs Instead

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
New Year's Eve is around the corner, and with it falling on a weekend, many, are celebrating tonight as well. Whether you're celebrating out and about or at home, law enforcement wants you to be safe and responsible, and there are ways to get a safe ride home at no cost.More >>
With *beyond* bitter cold temperatures on the way, conditions outside could quickly turn deadly.. Especially for those without a home. When you have no place to call your own...places like these become all too familiar surroundings, but there's no heat here...no food...no good place to sleep. That's where places like Souls Harbor come in.More >>
A space heater is to blame for a fire in Lamar that destroyed a home. And it's *how* that space heater was used that has fire officials concerned. Becci Jones with Jones Plumbing and HVAC says "First of all I would recommend that if you do have frozen pipes, that you call a professional, a professional is going to know what to do when they get there."More >>
