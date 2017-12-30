Pitt State Men Dominates Central Christian, 112-53

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Junior guard Jabari Antwine recorded the first triple-double in Pittsburg State University men's basketball history and the Gorillas rolled to a 112-53 victory over Central Christian College of the Bible Saturday (Dec. 30) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Antwine scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to headline a long list of notable individual performances by the Gorillas. The Chicago, Ill., native completed the triple-double with an assist with 6:48 to play in the game as he fed sophomore guard Brandon Clifford on a 3-pointer.



Antwine made four of five shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Pitt State shot 59.4 percent from the field in the game (41-69). He also recorded a team-leading four steals in 21 minutes of reserve play.



Clifford scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Gorillas. He made four of nine 3-pointers in posting his season-high scoring total.



Senior forward Xavier Adams posted his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in the contest. Junior guard Dakota Jones also scored a season-high 12 points while making his first start of the year. Jones started in place of junior forward Demetrius Levarity who missed the game due to illness.



Junior guard Grant Lozoya added 16 points and three assists, while senior guard Jaxon Holden chipped in with 10 points. Junior guard/forward Donovan Franklin contributed eight points and eight rebounds.



The Gorillas owned a 54-25 rebounding advantage over the smaller Saints. CCCB made just 19 of 67 shots in the contest (.284).



The Saints, from Moberly, Mo., got a team-leading 10 points from Jesse Granados.



Pitt State will return to action Wednesday (Jan. 3) when the Gorillas host MIAA rival Missouri Western State University at 7:30 p.m.