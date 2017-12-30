PSU Women Fall to Emporia in OT in Non-Conference Contest

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

EMPORIA, Kan. -- The Emporia State University women's basketball team scored 12 of the first 14 points in overtime as the Lady Hornets pulled away for an 82-75 non-conference win over Pittsburg State University Saturday (Dec. 30) at W.L. White Auditorium.



Pitt State (9-4) tied the game with three seconds left in regulation when Athena Alvarado made one of two free throws. ESU (8-3) led 70-67 with 2:01 to play in regulation but the Gorillas got a layup from Paige Imhoff with 41 seconds to go. After the Lady Hornets' Marissa Preston missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play, Alvarado drew a foul to set up the tying free throw.



The Gorillas led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter.



Mikaela Burgess led four Pitt State players in double figures with 16 points. Madison Northcutt (11), Imhoff (10) and Alvarado (10) also reached double digits.



Preston paced the Lady Hornets with a game-high 19 points.