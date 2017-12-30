Quantcast

Neosho Boys Finish 10th at Neosho Classic - KOAM TV 7

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Box Score Below:

VAN BUREN, ARK. (59) — Mekhi Burnett 3 0-0 6, Jordan West 4 2-4 13, Gavin Ball 1 0-0 2, K.J. Stewart 5 3-5 13, Presley Kindrix 7 0-0 16, Erik Batt 0 0-1 0, Zane West 2 0-0 5, Jorge Rios 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Hammond 0 0-0 0, Brayden Gilmore 1 0-0 2, Tim King 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fimple 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 59.

NEOSHO (40) — Brady Wise 2 1-2 6, Cole Seward 1 0-0 2, Kaden King 4 0-0 9, A.C. Marion 3 0-0 6, Sam Cook 3 0-0 6, Yeej Lee 0 0-0 0, Cade Lyerla 0 0-0 0, Quincey Willis 1 2-2 5, Ben Massey 0 0-0 0, Gage Zrubek 1 1-2 4, Cade Cradduck 0 0-0 0, Mason Gammons 1 0-0 2, Sean Moran 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-6 40.

Van Buren, Ark.                              16           14       18       11       —        59

Neosho                                            11           8          12       9          —        40

3-point goals—Jo.West 3, Kindrix 2, Z.West, Wise, King, Willis, Zrubek. Total fouls—Van Buren 9, Neosho 16. Fouled out—None.

