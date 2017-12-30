Quantcast

Fatal Crash in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Fatal Crash in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A 30-year-old Granby man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree in Joplin, just before midnight on the 29th of December. Police say the vehicle left the roadway at Woodland and South Rangeline, and rolled down a ravine before hitting the tree.

Trenton Intessimone was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. 

