Neosho Girls Take 4th at Neosho Classic

After Friday's semifinal loss to Har-Ber, Neosho looked to bounce back in the girls' 3rd place contest against Bentonville.

Neosho senior Makayla Hayes led all-scores with 19 points, but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats.

Tigers were 18 of 20 from the free throw line and 19 of 33 from the floor as Bentonville went on to win, 60-41.

Box Score Below:

NEOSHO (41) — Tori Frazier 1 0-0 2, Emilee Kivett 2 0-0 5, Makayla Hayes 6 5-7 19, Allison Burr 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Jordon 2 2-2 6, Madison Flynn 1 1-2 3, Ashley Talley 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-11 41.

BENTONVILLE (60) — Avery Hughes 1 5-6 8, Fess Hawkins 5 4-4 14, Jaren Hernandez 3 3-7 Emily Sanders 4 3-4 13, Maryam Dauda 5 3-3 13, Sydney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Ally Spear 0 0-0 0, Emma Palasak 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 18-20 60.

Neosho 17 10 6 8 — 41

Bentonville 17 12 17 14 — 60

3-point goals—Kivett, Hayes 2, Talley 2, Hughes, Hernandez, Sanders 2. Total fouls—Neosho 17, Bentonville 14. Fouled out—None.