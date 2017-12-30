Quantcast

Neosho Girls Take 4th at Neosho Classic - KOAM TV 7

Neosho Girls Take 4th at Neosho Classic

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

After Friday's semifinal loss to Har-Ber, Neosho looked to bounce back in the girls' 3rd place contest against Bentonville.

Neosho senior Makayla Hayes led all-scores with 19 points, but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats.  

Tigers were 18 of 20 from the free throw line and 19 of 33 from the floor as Bentonville went on to win, 60-41.

Box Score Below:

NEOSHO (41) — Tori Frazier 1 0-0 2, Emilee Kivett 2 0-0 5, Makayla Hayes 6 5-7 19, Allison Burr 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Jordon 2 2-2 6, Madison Flynn 1 1-2 3, Ashley Talley 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-11 41.

BENTONVILLE (60) — Avery Hughes 1 5-6 8, Fess Hawkins 5 4-4 14, Jaren Hernandez 3 3-7 Emily Sanders 4 3-4 13, Maryam Dauda 5 3-3 13, Sydney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Ally Spear 0 0-0 0, Emma Palasak 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 18-20 60.

Neosho                                            17           10       6          8          —        41

Bentonville                                     17           12       17       14       —        60

3-point goals—Kivett, Hayes 2, Talley 2, Hughes, Hernandez, Sanders 2. Total fouls—Neosho 17, Bentonville 14. Fouled out—None.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.