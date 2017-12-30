Box of Files Sheds New Light on Welch, OK Cold Case: Missing Girls

Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received newly discovered notes and documents dealing with a double homicide case in Welch back in 1999 from the Craig County Sheriff's office.

That case dealt with the murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman in December of 1999 and the disappearance of the couple's sixteen year old daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria Bible. She was also sixteen.

The Freemans were shot and killed in their home before it was set on fire.

The OSBI said the Craig County sheriffs office found a crate a year ago of files with notes and evidence that could put the case at a turning point.

Investigators said they were already aware of most of what's inside but it's making more sense now, than it did years ago.

Gary Stansill, with the 12th District Attorneys office said they're taking a close look at handwritten notes in the crate. Stansill said, "Mostly written on handwritten notes as if someone was talking to someone over a phone. and we don't know who wrote the notes, but some of that stuff we pieced together and it proved to be very valuable"

Lorene Bible, Lauria's mother just learned about the discovery. She remembers what it was like when the crime happened. She said, "It was this cold eighteen years ago"Her daughter, Lauria, and her best friend Ashley Freeman, went missing after a sleepover to celebrate Ashley's birthday at her home.

Lorene said these were her last words, "I told her i loved her. she was gonna stay the second night with Ashley - I'll be home in the morning.' That was it."

Neighbors woke up to see the home burned to the ground later learning both of Freeman's parents had been shot to death and left inside.

Lorene says she and her husband searched every inch of the rubble. "When I left I was 100 percent sure the girls were not in that fire."

The girls haven't been seen since the night of the sleepover.

Law enforcement and Lorene both say the investigation is moving in the right direction - but know, the girls could be anywhere.



Bible said, "You don't get your hopes up til the day that you're sitting over your child or somebody brings her in and she's still alive."

The OSBI just pitched in ten thousand dollars in reward money for credible information bringing the total up to sixty thousand dollars. Anyone interviewed in the early stages of the investigation is urged to call the OSBI tip line because its possible some information was never documented.



Some of the preceding is information was shared by KOTV in Tulsa and reporter Amy Slanchik.