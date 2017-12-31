Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission Offers Expanded Hours Due to Weather

With the frigid weather outside, Gary stops into the Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission shelter to catch a break from the cold.

"Sometimes it has to be fatal stuff that happens for people to reach out and help the homeless. It's a good thing we have places like the watered garden to actually come here to eat and get clothes..put structure in your life" says Gary Perry.

"We want to make sure that people can just step inside the doors and get warm if they need to get warm. And when you're talking about temperatures like this and people who are often already medically compromised..it's not going to take much before someone's really suffering or even developing frost bite" says the co-founder of the shelter, James Whitford.

Not only can people stop in any time of the day for warmth, but they can also grab a coat or blanket if they need one.

Whitford says they've recently had a waiting list of about 15 to 20 people for a bed, but that doesn't mean they can't get help.

"Even if it's to rest at a chair or even they can have a blanket and lay on the floor in our lobby if they need to"

"It's good to have a place to stay, so we're not outside in the cold. And it's a good place to just..you know stay and relax. There's good people here and ya stay out if trouble, that's the best part" says Maria Hensley, who was visiting the shelter.

Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission not only offers warmth, but safety as well.

"You know, there's cameras around here and there's good men here to take care of me and it's a good place. It's Christian based too" says Hensley.

"I've been here since Friday and thank God. I don't know what I would have done without places like this" says Perry.



The shelter will be open 24 hours a day until at least Tuesday.Then, the shelter staff will re-evaluate the weather to see if they need to continue the expanded hours.